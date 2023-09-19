Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Insider Buying Activity

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday following insider buying activity. 79,281 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 190,481 shares.The stock last traded at $5.60 and had previously closed at $5.75.

Specifically, major shareholder Grep Gp Iii, Llc sold 8,165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $40,825,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,800,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,002,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Granite Ridge Resources news, CEO Luke C. Brandenberg acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Grep Gp Iii, Llc sold 8,165,000 shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $40,825,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,800,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,002,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Granite Ridge Resources Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.37.

Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement

Granite Ridge Resources ( NYSE:GRNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $87.56 million for the quarter. Granite Ridge Resources had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 37.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Granite Ridge Resources

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 507.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 9,620.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 9,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is an infrastructure firm and operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm invests in a diversified portfolio of production and top-tier acreage across the Permian and four other prolific US basins in partnership with operators. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

