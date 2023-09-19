Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.50.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GDOT

Green Dot Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Green Dot stock opened at $14.26 on Monday. Green Dot has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $21.37. The stock has a market cap of $746.51 million, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.27.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Green Dot had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $361.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Dot will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Green Dot

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Green Dot by 22.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Point72 Middle East FZE boosted its position in Green Dot by 3,257.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 6,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Green Dot by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Green Dot by 42.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.