Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Harpoon Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.17.

Harpoon Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HARP opened at $4.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.48. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $33.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.36.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.30) by $4.60. The business had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 86.73% and a negative return on equity of 620.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -7.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harpoon Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 66.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 129.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 32,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; and HPN217 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

