Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG) Insider Katerina Patmore Acquires 137 Shares

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Free Report) insider Katerina Patmore purchased 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £149.33 ($184.97).
Katerina Patmore also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 17th, Katerina Patmore acquired 137 shares of Harworth Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £150.70 ($186.67).
Harworth Group Price Performance
HWG opened at GBX 107 ($1.33) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 3.72. Harworth Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 97.84 ($1.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 131.50 ($1.63). The stock has a market capitalization of £346.40 million, a PE ratio of 1,188.89 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 110.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 114.11.
Harworth Group Cuts Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.23) price target on shares of Harworth Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.
About Harworth Group
Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. It operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.
