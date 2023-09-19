Head to Head Analysis: InnovAge (INNV) & Its Competitors

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) is one of 34 public companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare InnovAge to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares InnovAge and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio InnovAge $688.09 million -$6.52 million -22.74 InnovAge Competitors $1.51 billion -$94.28 million 12.37

InnovAge’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than InnovAge. InnovAge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

12.2% of InnovAge shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.9% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of InnovAge shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

InnovAge has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InnovAge’s rivals have a beta of 1.29, meaning that their average share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares InnovAge and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InnovAge -5.91% -12.93% -7.17% InnovAge Competitors -136.74% -192.16% -18.53%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for InnovAge and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InnovAge 0 0 0 0 N/A InnovAge Competitors 11 165 321 0 2.62

InnovAge presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.48%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 98.76%. Given InnovAge’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe InnovAge has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

InnovAge rivals beat InnovAge on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

InnovAge Company Profile

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management. As of June 30, 2022, it served approximately 6,650 PACE participants in the United States; and operates 18 PACE centers in Colorado, California, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as TCO Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to InnovAge Holding Corp. in January 2021. InnovAge Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

