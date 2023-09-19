HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Trading Up 3.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $70.00. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. HF Sinclair traded as high as $61.29 and last traded at $61.07. Approximately 113,197 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,336,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.26.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 1,307.5% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 275.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.31.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.33. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.28%.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

