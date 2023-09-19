Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Short Interest Update

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,830,000 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the August 15th total of 4,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Highwoods Properties

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 17,500,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,425,000 after acquiring an additional 70,232 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,319,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,978,000 after buying an additional 193,977 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,747,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,802,000 after buying an additional 229,179 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,974,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,728,000 after buying an additional 476,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,502,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,008,000 after buying an additional 1,019,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $22.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Highwoods Properties has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $31.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.07.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.89%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HIW. Wells Fargo & Company cut Highwoods Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.

Read Our Latest Report on Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.