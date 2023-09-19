HSBC (LON:HSBA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has a GBX 820 ($10.16) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HSBA. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 780 ($9.66) to GBX 820 ($10.16) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a top pick rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, June 26th. CICC Research upgraded shares of HSBC to an outperform rating and set a GBX 763.55 ($9.46) price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 787.60 ($9.76).

Get HSBC alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on HSBC

HSBC Stock Down 1.0 %

HSBC Announces Dividend

Shares of HSBC stock opened at GBX 623 ($7.72) on Friday. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 434.70 ($5.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 665.60 ($8.24). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 613.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 598.33. The stock has a market cap of £122.17 billion, a PE ratio of 648.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. HSBC’s payout ratio is 4,375.00%.

HSBC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.