IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) PT Lowered to $17.00

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Free Report) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on IBEX from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet downgraded IBEX from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on IBEX from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on IBEX from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded IBEX from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IBEX currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.17.

IBEX stock opened at $15.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $282.00 million, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.57. IBEX has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $31.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.17 and a 200-day moving average of $21.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in IBEX by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in IBEX by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in IBEX in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IBEX in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IBEX during the first quarter worth about $59,000. 35.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

