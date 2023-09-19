IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,669 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $5,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 5,338.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 602,962 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,029,000 after buying an additional 591,874 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,874,121 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $677,639,000 after buying an additional 313,956 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 95.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 544,707 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,008,000 after purchasing an additional 266,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 15.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $193,213,000 after purchasing an additional 221,072 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,316,570 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $684,274,000 after purchasing an additional 105,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Stock Performance

Shares of IDA opened at $98.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.82. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.40 and a 12-month high of $112.96.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $413.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.32 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on IDACORP from $107.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on IDACORP in a report on Sunday, August 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at IDACORP

In other news, SVP Jeffrey L. Malmen sold 1,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total value of $143,608.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,449.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

