ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.12

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.12 and traded as low as $5.10. ImmuCell shares last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 27,482 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $41.08 million, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.12.
ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.53 million during the quarter. ImmuCell had a negative net margin of 38.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.51%.
ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for newborn dairy and beef calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.
