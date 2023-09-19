ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.12

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.12 and traded as low as $5.10. ImmuCell shares last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 27,482 shares changing hands.

ImmuCell Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $41.08 million, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.12.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.53 million during the quarter. ImmuCell had a negative net margin of 38.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.51%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new position in ImmuCell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in ImmuCell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ImmuCell by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 37,081 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in ImmuCell by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 100,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in ImmuCell by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for newborn dairy and beef calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

