Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Citigroup

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA – Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Innate Pharma Stock Down 8.1 %

Shares of IPHA opened at $2.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.02. Innate Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $3.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innate Pharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innate Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innate Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innate Pharma by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 23,012 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innate Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innate Pharma by 389.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 57,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Innate Pharma Company Profile

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for cancer patients in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), an Anti-C5aR Antibody; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; IPH6401, an BCMA-targeting NK cell engager; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager that targets CD123 proprietary multi-specific antibody format; and IPH62, an B7-H3-targeting NK cell engager.

See Also

