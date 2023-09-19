Insider Buying: BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Insider Acquires 15 Shares of Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Free Report) insider Brad Greve acquired 15 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,049 ($12.99) per share, for a total transaction of £157.35 ($194.91).

Brad Greve also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BAE Systems alerts:

On Friday, July 14th, Brad Greve bought 17 shares of BAE Systems stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 917 ($11.36) per share, for a total transaction of £155.89 ($193.10).

BAE Systems Price Performance

Shares of BA opened at GBX 1,055 ($13.07) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.08. The company has a market capitalization of £32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,695.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 978.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 969.62.

BAE Systems Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,516.13%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.63) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.39) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($14.25) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BAE Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,052.29 ($13.03).

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BA

About BAE Systems

(Get Free Report)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.