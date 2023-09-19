Insider Buying: BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Acquires 86,065 Shares of Stock

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 86,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $1,295,278.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,385,977 shares in the company, valued at $216,508,953.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust alerts:

On Tuesday, September 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 39,924 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $606,046.32.

On Thursday, September 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 22,519 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.23 per share, for a total transaction of $342,964.37.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 11,945 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.39 per share, for a total transaction of $183,833.55.

On Wednesday, August 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 54,302 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.48 per share, for a total transaction of $840,594.96.

On Monday, August 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 6,542 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.21 per share, for a total transaction of $99,503.82.

On Friday, August 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 136,493 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,074,693.60.

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 97,606 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $1,480,683.02.

On Monday, August 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 243,551 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $3,677,620.10.

On Friday, August 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 12,498 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $188,094.90.

On Thursday, July 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 21,823 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $340,657.03.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock opened at $15.02 on Tuesday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1 year low of $12.74 and a 1 year high of $16.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.37.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.99%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 45,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the second quarter worth $330,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 17.1% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 936,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,659,000 after acquiring an additional 136,602 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the second quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 449,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,040,000 after acquiring an additional 11,149 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.