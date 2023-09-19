Insider Buying: Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) CFO Purchases 36,072 Shares of Stock

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) CFO Sravan Kumar Emany acquired 36,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $300,119.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,233.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.61 on Tuesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $12.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 55.17% and a negative net margin of 214.68%. The business had revenue of $107.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.46 million. Analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $303,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 23,531 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $2,673,000. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $297,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

