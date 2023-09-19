Insider Buying: SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Director Purchases 220,100 Shares of Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) Director W Thomas Grant II bought 220,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $257,517.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 220,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,517. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
SelectQuote Trading Down 8.9 %
NYSE SLQT opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $189.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 8.40 and a quick ratio of 8.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average is $1.70. SelectQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.94.
SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 13.03% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $221.78 million for the quarter.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of SelectQuote in a report on Thursday, September 14th.
SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.
