Insider Selling: BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) CEO Sells 19,509 Shares of Stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 19,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $1,373,628.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,158 shares in the company, valued at $15,430,914.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 2.6 %

BJ opened at $71.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.84. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.45. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $80.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 47.80% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth $417,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 72,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 21,346 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 53,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,288,000 after acquiring an additional 352,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. TD Cowen started coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.33.

Read Our Latest Report on BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.