Insider Selling: BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) EVP Sells 3,799 Shares of Stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) EVP William C. Werner sold 3,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total value of $268,399.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,872.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of BJ opened at $71.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.63 and a 200-day moving average of $68.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $80.41.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 47.80% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 771.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,719,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292,549 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 180.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,071,000 after buying an additional 1,684,174 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,792,000 after buying an additional 1,436,785 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,665,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,962,000 after buying an additional 1,398,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth $89,816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BJ shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. TD Cowen started coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.33.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

See Also

