Insider Selling: Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Director Sells 1,237,500 Shares of Stock

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 1,237,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $25,987,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $19.30 on Tuesday. Blue Bird Co. has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.88 million, a P/E ratio of -34.46 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.18. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 2,698.15% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $294.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLBD. Barclays began coverage on Blue Bird in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blue Bird in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Blue Bird from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on Blue Bird in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Blue Bird in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.50 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Blue Bird currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 446,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the 2nd quarter worth $271,000.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

