Insider Selling: ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Insider Sells 58,000 Shares of Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) insider Michael D. Hughes sold 58,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 883,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,302,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
ChargePoint Stock Performance
Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.49. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25.
ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.22). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 106.73% and a negative net margin of 65.71%. The business had revenue of $150.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. ChargePoint’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of ChargePoint
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,469,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,280 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 14.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,217,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,710 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,286,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,677,000 after purchasing an additional 229,805 shares in the last quarter. RHO Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter worth $35,628,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 8.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,942,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,654,000 after purchasing an additional 301,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.
About ChargePoint
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
