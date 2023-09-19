Insider Selling: ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Insider Sells 58,000 Shares of Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) insider Michael D. Hughes sold 58,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 883,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,302,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.49. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.22). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 106.73% and a negative net margin of 65.71%. The business had revenue of $150.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. ChargePoint’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CHPT. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Fox Advisors cut shares of ChargePoint from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ChargePoint currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.73.

Institutional Trading of ChargePoint

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,469,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,280 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 14.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,217,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,710 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,286,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,677,000 after purchasing an additional 229,805 shares in the last quarter. RHO Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter worth $35,628,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 8.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,942,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,654,000 after purchasing an additional 301,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

