Insider Selling: Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) CFO Sells 7,795 Shares of Stock

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 7,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $530,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,959 shares in the company, valued at $473,212. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sean Edward Quinn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cimpress alerts:

On Wednesday, August 16th, Sean Edward Quinn sold 3,032 shares of Cimpress stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total value of $211,451.68.

On Monday, August 14th, Sean Edward Quinn sold 15,011 shares of Cimpress stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total value of $1,036,659.66.

Cimpress Price Performance

Shares of Cimpress stock opened at $69.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.64. Cimpress plc has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $72.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cimpress ( NASDAQ:CMPR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $788.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.15 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cimpress plc will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMPR. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cimpress from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Cimpress from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cimpress in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Cimpress from $66.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Get Our Latest Report on CMPR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMPR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cimpress by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Cimpress by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Cimpress by 239.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cimpress

(Get Free Report)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.