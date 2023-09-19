Insider Selling: Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) Director Sells 313,009 Shares of Stock

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report) Director Yanzhuan Zheng sold 313,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $632,278.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,710,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,454,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Microvast Trading Down 3.4 %
MVST opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Microvast Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $2.91.
Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $74.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.19 million. Microvast had a negative return on equity of 20.89% and a negative net margin of 55.88%. Analysts predict that Microvast Holdings, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MVST shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Microvast in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Microvast in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.
Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems in the United States, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.
