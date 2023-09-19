Insider Selling: OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Insider Sells 3,203 Shares of Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) insider Shalabh Chandra sold 3,203 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.82, for a total transaction of $377,377.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,565.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

OSI Systems Stock Down 1.1 %

OSIS stock opened at $117.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.31 and a 52 week high of $139.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The technology company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $336.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.90 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of OSI Systems

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 7,525.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 443,389 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,044,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at about $14,493,000. Thematics Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at about $14,375,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at about $13,461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on OSIS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, OSI Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.33.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.

Featured Stories

