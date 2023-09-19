Insider Selling: Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Insider Sells 35,375 Shares of Stock

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) insider Tsafi Goldman sold 35,375 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $218,971.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 730,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,521,596.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Payoneer Global Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $8.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.33 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.41.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Payoneer Global by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Payoneer Global by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PAYO shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.07.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

