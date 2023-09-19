Insider Selling: PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) COO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $422,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,127,972.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PTC Price Performance

Shares of PTC stock opened at $143.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.82 and a twelve month high of $152.09. The company has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.15.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). PTC had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $542.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on PTC shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on PTC from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on PTC in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on PTC from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on PTC from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.92.

Read Our Latest Report on PTC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 13.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,145,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,698,000 after buying an additional 1,189,025 shares during the period. Kinetic Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the second quarter valued at about $72,236,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of PTC by 10.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,892,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,347,000 after buying an additional 471,437 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in shares of PTC by 362.6% in the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 589,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,853,000 after buying an additional 461,877 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

(Get Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.