Insider Selling: Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) VP Sells 4,113 Shares of Stock

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 4,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $292,187.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,099.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

NYSE:SKY opened at $68.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.16 and a 200 day moving average of $67.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.71. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $76.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $464.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.48 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 14.32%. Skyline Champion’s quarterly revenue was down 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on SKY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Skyline Champion in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.80.

Institutional Trading of Skyline Champion

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 45,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Featured Stories

