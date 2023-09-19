Insider Selling: Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Director Sells 18,402 Shares of Stock

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) Director Max A. Guinn sold 18,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $229,840.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,413.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Titan International Trading Down 0.6 %
NYSE TWI opened at $12.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.32. Titan International, Inc. has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $17.29. The company has a market capitalization of $779.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.24.
Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The company had revenue of $481.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.00 million. Titan International had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 31.05%. Equities analysts forecast that Titan International, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st.
Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.
