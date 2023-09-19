Insider Selling: Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Director Sells 18,402 Shares of Stock

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) Director Max A. Guinn sold 18,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $229,840.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,413.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Titan International Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE TWI opened at $12.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.32. Titan International, Inc. has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $17.29. The company has a market capitalization of $779.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.24.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The company had revenue of $481.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.00 million. Titan International had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 31.05%. Equities analysts forecast that Titan International, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Titan International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Titan International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Titan International by 5.6% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Titan International by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Titan International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

