Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,918,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,387,785,000 after purchasing an additional 470,624 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,956,551,000 after purchasing an additional 544,463 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,444,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,642,287,000 after purchasing an additional 61,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,002 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,456,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,138,432,000 after purchasing an additional 21,882 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total value of $16,440,602.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,615,697.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,309 shares of company stock worth $19,649,321 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG opened at $298.17 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $358.07. The firm has a market cap of $104.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $314.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.10.

View Our Latest Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.