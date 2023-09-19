Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,000 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the August 15th total of 109,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $248,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSMU stock opened at $21.39 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.72 and its 200 day moving average is $21.93.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0494 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

