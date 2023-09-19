Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $44.78 and last traded at $44.27, with a volume of 4659 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.41.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1422 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

Get Invesco MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.84. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco MSCI USA ETF

About Invesco MSCI USA ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBUS. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 263.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 3,931.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 511.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.