Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $44.78 and last traded at $44.27, with a volume of 4659 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.41.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1422 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.
Invesco MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.84. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.98.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco MSCI USA ETF
About Invesco MSCI USA ETF
The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Articles
