Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML)

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 7,936 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 163% compared to the average volume of 3,012 call options.

Institutional Trading of Sigma Lithium

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Sigma Lithium during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Sigma Lithium during the 1st quarter worth about $1,123,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Sigma Lithium by 352.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 31,026 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sigma Lithium during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Sigma Lithium by 74,026.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 47,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Lithium Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ SGML opened at $38.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -33.03 and a beta of 0.36. Sigma Lithium has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sigma Lithium ( NASDAQ:SGML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sigma Lithium will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SGML shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sigma Lithium from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Sigma Lithium from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 3rd.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

