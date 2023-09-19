Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Barclays

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $40.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IOVA. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Iovance Biotherapeutics to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.54.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $5.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.10. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $10.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.92.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum bought 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $26,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,067,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,256,864.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 299.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

