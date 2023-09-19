Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Insider Buying Activity

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. 3,266,771 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 5,031,225 shares.The stock last traded at $5.76 and had previously closed at $5.27.

Specifically, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum bought 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,067,333 shares in the company, valued at $122,256,864.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $40.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.54.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.10.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 235,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 75,519 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,229,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,694,000 after acquiring an additional 73,739 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $440,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 377,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 130,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

