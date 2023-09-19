Ira Liran Sells 10,890 Shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Stock

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) Director Ira Liran sold 10,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $322,017.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 677,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,020,250.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vita Coco Stock Performance

NASDAQ COCO opened at $26.49 on Tuesday. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $33.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94 and a beta of 0.07.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Vita Coco had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $139.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vita Coco

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COCO. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Vita Coco in the first quarter worth $5,746,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 60.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,196,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,470,000 after purchasing an additional 452,746 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,721,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the first quarter valued at about $6,174,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vita Coco in the second quarter worth about $8,429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vita Coco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.63.

Vita Coco Company Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

