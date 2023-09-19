Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Lifted to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $57.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on IRDM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Monday, September 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on Iridium Communications from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised Iridium Communications from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.20.

Iridium Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $50.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -334.44 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Iridium Communications has a fifty-two week low of $43.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.42 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Iridium Communications will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 27th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -346.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iridium Communications

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 163.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 67,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,369,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,772,000 after buying an additional 54,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 73.9% during the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 14,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

