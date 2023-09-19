Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Acquired by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $63.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.81. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.54, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.92. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $43.33 and a 12-month high of $64.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.21, for a total value of $140,979.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,672,559.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.21, for a total value of $140,979.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,672,559.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $738,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,226.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,395 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,112. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.