iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,700 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the August 15th total of 76,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.4 days.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LDEM opened at $43.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.78. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $38.70 and a 12-month high of $48.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.88.

Get iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (LDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index composed of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks with high environmental, social, and governance traits relative to their sector peers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.