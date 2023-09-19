iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYJ. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,566,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 23,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 8,134 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 34,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $549,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYJ opened at $104.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.46. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $123.05 and a 52 week high of $158.32.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

