Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Raised to Buy at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Northcoast Research currently has $185.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on JKHY. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $174.00.

Shares of JKHY opened at $155.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.64. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $139.28 and a one year high of $202.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.10.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $534.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.78 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 98,786.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 364,078,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,921,191,000 after buying an additional 363,709,934 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,696,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,454,000 after buying an additional 55,515 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,223,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,430,000 after buying an additional 19,148 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,145,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,933,000 after buying an additional 244,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,449,000 after buying an additional 62,014 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

