JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Price Target to $41.00

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research note released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus assumed coverage on Copart in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Get Copart alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Copart

Copart Price Performance

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $44.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.99. The firm has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 1.19. Copart has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $47.38.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The business had revenue of $997.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Copart will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $26,496,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,294,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,185,689.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 1,320,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $58,786,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,547,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,995,216.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $26,496,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,294,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,185,689.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Copart

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Copart in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Copart in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Copart by 235.6% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.