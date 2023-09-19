Kering (EPA:KER) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $529.04

Kering SA (EPA:KER – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €529.04 ($562.81) and traded as low as €458.45 ($487.71). Kering shares last traded at €459.45 ($488.78), with a volume of 163,254 shares changing hands.

Kering Trading Down 2.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is €501.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is €529.04.

About Kering

Kering SA offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics. The company provides Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, and Kering Eyewear brands.

