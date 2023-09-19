Keyarch Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KYCH) Short Interest Update

Keyarch Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KYCH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keyarch Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYCH. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Keyarch Acquisition by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 211,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Keyarch Acquisition by 11.4% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 86,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keyarch Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keyarch Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keyarch Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Keyarch Acquisition alerts:

Keyarch Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Keyarch Acquisition stock opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. Keyarch Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.44.

About Keyarch Acquisition

Keyarch Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on disruptive technology and innovative services companies worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keyarch Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyarch Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.