Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KNTK. Mizuho raised their price objective on Kinetik from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup downgraded Kinetik from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Kinetik from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on Kinetik in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinetik has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.13.

Get Kinetik alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on KNTK

Kinetik Price Performance

KNTK opened at $33.84 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.63. Kinetik has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $38.31.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $296.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.33 million. Research analysts anticipate that Kinetik will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio is currently 182.93%.

Insider Activity

In other Kinetik news, insider Jamie Welch acquired 8,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $286,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,337,273 shares in the company, valued at $117,605,500.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinetik

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Kinetik by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kinetik in the first quarter valued at $10,234,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinetik by 2.3% in the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 145,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinetik in the first quarter valued at $18,334,846,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinetik by 12.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter.

About Kinetik

(Get Free Report)

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.