L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $209.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $204.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LHX. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $229.36.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

LHX stock opened at $175.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. L3Harris Technologies has a twelve month low of $167.14 and a twelve month high of $255.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.61.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 108.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,725,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,885.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 180,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,511,000 after buying an additional 35,978 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

