Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Short Interest Update

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the August 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ LBAI opened at $12.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $840.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.42. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $78.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.30 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 9.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lakeland Bancorp news, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,449 shares in the company, valued at $544,437.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lakeland Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 93,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 3.7% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 22,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 22,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

