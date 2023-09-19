Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of LAMR opened at $84.49 on Monday. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $81.10 and a 1 year high of $111.49. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.55 and a 200-day moving average of $95.63.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $541.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 121.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamar Advertising

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 186.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,834,000 after acquiring an additional 923,689 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,703,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,731,000 after acquiring an additional 463,212 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 257.8% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 521,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,130,000 after acquiring an additional 376,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 738,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,737,000 after acquiring an additional 364,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.