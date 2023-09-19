Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Short Interest Down 9.5% in August

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 427,400 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the August 15th total of 472,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

NASDAQ:LAZY opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. Lazydays has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $15.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.66 million, a PE ratio of 132.50 and a beta of 1.76.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Lazydays had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $308.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Lazydays will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on LAZY shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lazydays from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Lazydays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Lazydays from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lazydays in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAZY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lazydays by 130.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Lazydays by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lazydays by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 469,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Lazydays by 11.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 152,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,480 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lazydays by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,403,000 after purchasing an additional 20,061 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

