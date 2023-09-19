LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Short Interest Up 7.1% in August

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 350,400 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the August 15th total of 327,100 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LCNB Stock Down 3.6 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCNB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LCNB by 545.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 463,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after purchasing an additional 391,980 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LCNB by 93.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 102,598 shares during the last quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LCNB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,771,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of LCNB by 223.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 81,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of LCNB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,395,000. 38.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LCNB opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $168.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.75. LCNB has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $19.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.69.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 million. LCNB had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 24.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LCNB will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LCNB Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. LCNB’s payout ratio is presently 45.41%.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

Featured Stories

