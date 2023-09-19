Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Short Interest Update

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,420,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the August 15th total of 6,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 615,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legend Biotech

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 17.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,035,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,689,000 after acquiring an additional 18,753 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Legend Biotech by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Legend Biotech by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Legend Biotech by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 508,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,381,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Stock Up 0.6 %

LEGN stock opened at $66.74 on Tuesday. Legend Biotech has a 12 month low of $37.30 and a 12 month high of $77.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.01 and a quick ratio of 7.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $73.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.64 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 510.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LEGN shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.90.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

