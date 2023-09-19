Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,354 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BOX by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in BOX by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 757,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,295,000 after acquiring an additional 138,224 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 46,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,949 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 278,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after buying an additional 61,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of BOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BOX from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $292,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,078,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,896,667.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $398,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,520,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,593,057.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,078,653 shares in the company, valued at $89,896,667.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,000 shares of company stock worth $1,739,120. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $24.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.14, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.03. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $34.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.08.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $261.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.32 million. BOX had a net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

